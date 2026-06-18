Aerospace and defence stock in focus as company shares details on conversion of warrants: Details

Mumbai:

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd., a technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, are in focus as the company has shared details about the conversion of warrants with the exchanges. The counter opened in green amid volatility in the benchmark indices. It started the trading session at Rs 440.20 against the previous close of Rs 438.80 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 442.95, representing a gain of Rs 4.15 or 0.94 per cent from the previous close. This is just 4.7 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 447, hit on June 3, 2026. However, the stock witnessed some profit booking at higher levels and fell to touch the low of Rs 423. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 424.40, with a drop of Rs 14.40 or 3.28 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 15,146.18 crore.

Conversion of 87.65 lakh warrants

In its latest exchange filing, the company has informed exchanges that it has approved the conversion of 87,65,615 warrants into equity shares. Lata Dhiraj Shah, Srinivasa Reddy Akuri and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund Limited deposited a total warrant exercise price of Rs 74.95 crore.

The company has allotted 87,65,615 new equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each to these investors. Previously, on June 2, 2025, the company had issued a total of 3,80,67,058 warrants to 30 investors.

Apollo Micro Systems Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, this stock has given a solid return of 3,659.96 per cent in five years and a 115.48 per cent return in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 53.92 per cent, compared to the correction of 9.38 per cent in the benchmark index.

The company, in its recent filing, said its revenue from operations in the January-March quarter of FY26 increased by 26.87 per cent to Rs 205.22 crore, from Rs 161.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 37.44 crore, registering a strong growth of 161.64 per cent year-on-year, as against Rs 14.31 crore in the same quarter last year.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)