IPO GMP: Check latest grey market premium of Aequs, Vidya Wires and Meesho IPOs

The initial public offer (IPO) of e-commerce firm Meesho Ltd received a decent response from investors on the first day of the share sale on Wednesday, i.e. December 4, 2025 and got 2.35 times subscription. According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the issue has received 3.57 times subscription at the time of writing the report. The three-day IPO got bids for 99,30,19,365 shares against 27,79,38,446 shares on offer. Ahead of the IPO, Meesho garnered Rs 2,439 crore from anchor investors.

Meesho IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, shares of the Softbank-backed e-commerce firm are trading in the grey market at a premium of Rs 45.75, slightly higher than yesterday's GMP of Rs 45.

Considering the upper price band of Rs 111, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 156.75, reflecting a grey market premium of 41.22 per cent.

Aequs IPO GMP Today



The unlisted shares of Aequs Ltd, a contract manufacturing firm specialising in consumer durable goods and aerospace parts, are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 46.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 124, the shares of the company are expected to list at Rs 170.5 or at a premium of 37.50 per cent.

The initial share sale of the company has so far received 7.11 times subscription. As per NSE data, the company's Rs 922-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 29,86,48,680 shares against 4,20,26,913 shares on offer.

Vidya Wires IPO GMP Today

The third IPO that is open for subscription is Vidya Wires. The issue received 4.17 times subscription at the time of writing the report. The Rs 300-crore IPO received bids for 23,74,12,800 shares against 4,33,34,009 shares on offer.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion attracted 7.86 times subscription while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 6.01 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota received 86 per cent subscription.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)