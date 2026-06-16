Advit Jewels IPO to open next week: Check price band, issue size, GMP and other details

Mumbai:

Advit Jewels, a Jaipur-based company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) and has fixed a price band of Rs 130-138 per share. The Rs 165 public offering is an entirely fresh issue of 1.19 crore shares, valued at Rs 165.15 crore at the upper end of the price band. According to information available, the plans are to use proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 65 crore to support its working capital requirement. Another Rs 65 crore will be used for payment of debt, and the balance for general corporate purposes. According to the information available, half of the issue size is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed on Tuesday, the anchor investor round will be held on June 22, 2026.

Advit Jewels IPO subscription dates

The public issue will open for subscription on June 23, and the three-day window will close on June 25. The lot consists of 100 shares and multiples thereof.

Advit Jewels IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 80. Considering the upper price band of Rs 138, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 218, reflecting a grey market premium of 57.97 per cent.

Advit Jewels IPO listing date

The shares of the company will debut on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a tentative listing date of July 1, 2026. The process of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on June 29, 2026.

Holani Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

What does the company do?

Founded in 2019, the company manufactures and sells traditional and contemporary handcrafted fine jewellery, specialising in Kundan, Polki, diamond and studded pieces under the brand name "Rambhajo."

On the financial front, Advit Jewels' revenue from operations for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, stood at Rs 1,238 crore, with a net profit of Rs 254.4 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)