Advit Jewels IPO GMP today: Check subscription status, price band and other details

Mumbai:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Jaipur-based Advit Jewels is now open for subscription. The three-day subscription window for the company's maiden public issue will conclude on June 25, 2026. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 130-138 per share. The public offering is entirely a fresh issue of 1.19 crore shares, valued at Rs 165.15 crore at the higher-end of the price band. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale component. The face value of equity share is Rs 10, and the minimum order quantity is 100 equity shares. Investors can bid in multiples of this. According to the information available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Holani Consultants Ltd has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for issue, while Bigshare Services Ltd will act as the registrar for the public offering.

Advit Jewels IPO Subscription Status

The public issue is seeing a good response from investors and has already been subscribed to 1.53 times. According to available data, the public issue received bids for 1,28,37,200 shares against 83,79,300 shares on offer. The portion for non-institutional investors received 2.75 times subscription, while the quota meant for retail investors got subscribed to 1.88 times.

Advit Jewels IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Advit Jewels' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 64. Considering the upper price band of Rs 138, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 202, reflecting a grey market premium of 46.38 per cent.

Advit Jewels IPO Listing Date

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. The listing is expected on July 1, 2026. According to the information available, the process of allotment is expected to be finalised on June 29, 2026.

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 49.52 crore from anchor investors.

Advit Jewels is engaged in manufacturing and selling traditional and contemporary handcrafted fine jewellery. The company markets its products under the 'Rambhajo' brand and specialises in customised Kundan, Polki, diamond and studded jewellery. The brand name "Rambhajo" finds its roots in a jewellery business established in 1921 by Late Shri Kishan Gilara in Jaipur.

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