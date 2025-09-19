Adani Power Share Price: Adani Group stocks gain after Sebi's clean chit - Check details Adani Power Share Price: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cleared billionaire Gautam Adani and his group of stock manipulation allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Mumbai:

Stocks of Adani Group are in action on Friday, September 19, 2025, as India’s capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has given billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate a clean chit. Among the stocks that were in action in the early trade were Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy and others. The markets regulator has cleared billionaire Gautam Adani and his group of allegations of stock manipulation made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. Sebi said that the fund transfer between group companies did not fall foul of any regulation.