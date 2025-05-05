Adani Ports Share Price: Stock gains nearly 4% as firm focuses on scaling up its marine, logistics businesses Adani Ports Share Price: Shares of Adani Ports, India's biggest private port operator, started the session at Rs 1297.50 on the BSE with a gain of 2.4 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1267.05.

Adani Ports Share Price: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) opened gap up on Monday, i.e. on May 5, 2025, after the company said that it is focusing on scaling up its marine, logistics and agri-logistics businesses. Shares of Adani Ports, India's biggest private port operator, started the session at Rs 1297.50 on the BSE with a gain of 2.4 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1267.05. The scrip gained further to touch the high of Rs 1325.50 - a jump of 4.61 per cent. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 1322.60.

Stock has been gaining for the last 5 days and has risen 10.54 per cent in the period.

On technical parameters, shares of Adani Ports are trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Adani Ports Share Price: Multibagger Return

The stock has given a multibagger return of 400 per cent in five years and a 92 per cent return in two years. However, it has corrected 0.28 per cent in one year. On a YTD basis, the stock has given a positive return of 8 per cent.

Adani Ports Scaling Businesses

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) managing director Karan Adani told PTI that the company will invest Rs 13,000 crore in Vizhinjam International Seaport in phase 2. The investment will help increase its cargo handling capacity to almost 5 million (twenty-foot equivalent units) TEUs by 2028. The current capacity of this deep-water port is 1.2 million TEUs.

"Within APSEZ, we have three big verticals that we are building on -- marine business, logistics business and agri-logistics business," he said.

"The idea now is to keep scaling that (marine business) business up within India, as well as outside of India," he added.

Vizhinjam International Seaport Commissioned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport. The seaport was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore.