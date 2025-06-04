Adani Airports clinches USD 750 million global financing: Here's how company plans to use proceeds Adani Airports was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group.

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the country's largest private airport operator, has raised USD 750 million through external commercial borrowing (ECB) from a consortium of international banks. AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has raised this amount from First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays PLC and Standard Chartered Bank. The company will use this amount to refinance existing debt, invest in infrastructure upgradation and expand capacity at six airports, namely Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

How Does The Company Plan To Use The Proceeds?

As per the company, Adani Airports has served 94 million passengers in FY 2024-25 with an overall capacity of 110 million passengers, further, it aims to triple capacity to 300 million passengers per annum by 2040 through phased development. As part of this roadmap, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be operational shortly, adding 20 million passengers in the first phase, with capacity expanding up to 90 million annually in a phased manner, significantly boosting the Mumbai region's aviation infrastructure.

"The trust placed in us by leading global financial institutions underscores the long-term value and potential of India's aviation infrastructure. AAHL is well on its path to deliver exceptional customer experiences, leveraging technology for seamless operations, and prioritising sustainability and community engagement across its airport network," said Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL.

Adani Airports Incorporated In 2019

Adani Airports was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group. In line with its vision to be the global leader in integrated infrastructure and transport logistics, the Adani Group made its maiden venture into the airports sector by emerging as the highest bidder for the operation, management, and development of the above mentioned six airports and have signed concession agreements with the Airports Authority of India to develop all six airports.