Aastha Spintex shares to be in focus as board to consider bonus issue, dividend on July 23

Mumbai:

Shares of Gujarat-based integrated cotton yarn manufacturer Aastha Spintex will be on investors' radar as the company has informed exchanges that the board will soon evaluate issuance of fully paid bonus shares to existing shareholders. A formal record date, ratio and timeline will be announced later. "The Board will evaluate issuance of fully paid bonus shares to existing shareholders in the ratio of up to one new equity share for every one share currently held. The proposal, if cleared, will capitalise free reserves. No fresh funds are being raised," the company said in an exchange filing.

Aastha Spintex Final Dividend

The firm also said that the board will consider declaring a final dividend of up to 100 per cent of the face value of Rs 10 per share, i.e., up to Rs 10 per equity share.

"The Board will consider declaring a final dividend upto 100% on the face value of Rs. 10 per share - i.e., up to Rs. 10 per equity share. The board wants to return a portion of that success directly to shareholders from the company reserved and surplus fund," the filing reads.

To expand into value-added textile products

Meanwhile, the company plans to expand into forward-integrated textile products. It is looking to strengthen its position in the textile value chain by expanding into value-added fabric products to drive its growth.

The company recently completed the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Limited, more than doubling its annual spinning capacity from 7,700 MT to 17,457 MT.

Aastha Spintex Share Price

The stock ended the last trading session in the red and closed at Rs 108.20, with a fall of 6.88 per cent from the previous close of Rs 116.20. During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 121.90 and an intraday low of Rs 105.05.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 136.45, touched on July 6, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 105.05.

Bags orders worth Rs 77 crore

The company announced securing orders worth around Rs 77 crore from various entities, showing strong demand traction.

The company, in a filing to stock exchanges, stated that the order book of approximately Rs 76.78 crore spanning July through October 2026 represents over 21 per cent of its FY2024-25 revenue.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)