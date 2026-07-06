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  4. Aastha Spintex shares debut at 4.4% discount to IPO price, gains after listing: Check details

Aastha Spintex shares debut at 4.4% discount to IPO price, gains after listing: Check details

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

The initial public offer of Aastha Spintex Ltd was subscribed to 4.64 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

Aastha Spintex Share Price.
Aastha Spintex Share Price. Image Source : India TV
Mumbai:

The initial public offer of Aastha Spintex Ltd got subscribed 4.64 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.

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