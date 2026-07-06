The initial public offer of Aastha Spintex Ltd got subscribed 4.64 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.
Aastha Spintex shares debut at 4.4% discount to IPO price, gains after listing: Check details
The initial public offer of Aastha Spintex Ltd was subscribed to 4.64 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday.
Mumbai:
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