Aadhaar to be mandatory for new PAN from THIS date - Check every details here For the existing PAN cardholders, the last date to link Aadhaar with PAN is December 31, 2025, without any penalty. PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar will become inactive from next year.

Mumbai:

If you are thinking of getting a new PAN card for yourself or a family member, you need to be aware of a crucial requirement. As per the new rule, you must have an Aadhaar to get a PAN card. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has rolled out a new rule, which mandates that a person needs to have an Aadhaar number and Aadhaar verification will be mandatory for a new Permanent Account Number (PAN) card. This rule will be applicable from July 1, 2025.

Earlier, Aadhaar was not necessary to get a PAN card. Any valid identity card and birth certificate were sufficient for the process. However, under the new rule, Aadhaar has been made mandatory.

According to experts, Aadhaar-based verification has been taken into consideration to promote digitalisation and ensure accountability and compliance in filing taxes. This will help in preventing tax evasion. Along with this, strict action can be taken against those who hide their income.

Last Day To Link Aadhaar, PAN

For the existing PAN cardholders, the last date to link Aadhaar with PAN is December 31, 2025, without any penalty. PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar will become inactive from next year.

Experts also add that making Aadhaar mandatory for making PAN will prevent the proliferation of fake PAN cards.

It is to be noted that fraudsters indulge in wrongdoings by creating fake PAN cards. As the new rule kicks in, all this will not be possible, given the indispensability of the Aadhaar biometric.

According to the Income Tax Department, no person is allowed to have more than one PAN card. If someone is found to have more than one PAN card, a fine of Rs 10,000 can be imposed.

How To Link PAN, Aadhaar Online

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax Department's official website (http://incometax.gov.in/) and choose ‘Link Aadhaar’ under Quick Links.

Step 2: Enter details of Aadhaar and PAN pay the 'E-pay tax' to pay the penalty.

Step 3: After 4-5 days, visit 'Link Aadhaar' on incometax.gov.in, validate with OTP, and submit.