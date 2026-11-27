Metal packaging manufacturer A J Packaging Limited is gearing up to tap the capital markets with an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO is set to open for subscription on the first day of next month. This IPO combines a fresh issue and an OFS. According to the information available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), this SME IPO will open on December 1 and close on December 3. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 27,50,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 2,50,000 equity shares. The issue includes a market maker reservation portion of 1,50,400 equity shares, leaving a net offer of 28,49,600 equity shares to the public.

Anchor investor bidding is scheduled for Monday, November 30, 2026.

How does the company plan to use the proceeds?

According to information shared, proceeds from the fresh issue will go toward meeting working capital requirements, repaying or prepaying certain existing borrowings, general corporate purposes (capped at 15 per cent of gross proceeds or Rs 10 crore, whichever is lower), and issue expenses. The company will not receive any funds from the OFS component.

Particulars Details Company Name A J Packaging Limited RHP Date November 18, 2026 Exchange & Listing Type NSE Emerge (SME Book Building Issue) Total Issue Size Up to 30,00,000 Equity Shares (Face Value: Rs 10 each) Fresh Issue Up to 27,50,000 Equity Shares Offer for Sale (OFS) Up to 2,50,000 Equity Shares (by Mrs. Ranjani Agarwal) Market Maker Reservation 1,50,400 Equity Shares (Market Maker: R.K. Stockholding Pvt. Ltd.) Net Offer to Public 28,49,600 Equity Shares Price Range Rs. 175 to Rs. 180 per equity Share Lot Size 800 Equity Shares Face Value Rs.10 per Equity Share Anchor Investor Bidding Date November 30, 2026 Bid / Offer Opening Date December 1, 2026 Bid / Offer Closing Date December 3, 2026 (per Bid/Offer Programme; Dec 2 noted in definitions) Pre-Offer / Post-Offer Shares 77,55,245 shares / 1,05,05,245 shares Promoters Mr. Ajay Agarwal, Mr. Nitin Agarwal, Mrs. Ranjani Agarwal, and A J Cans Pvt. Ltd. Book Running Lead Manager D & A Financial Services Private Limited Registrar to the Offer MUFG Intime India Private Limited Statutory Auditors M/s. Chowdary & Rao, Chartered Accountants

Financial Performance

On a standalone basis, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 22,303.06 lakh in FY 2025-26, up from consolidated revenue of Rs 19,345.83 lakh in FY 2024-25 and Rs 21,003.21 lakh in FY 2023-24. Its profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs 791.12 lakh in FY 2025-26 from Rs 511.83 lakh in FY 2024-25.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)