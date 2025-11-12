93% return YTD: Stock in focus as FMCG company's net profit rises 14% - Check share price On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened at Rs 485 against the previous close of Rs 494.15. It later touched the high of Rs 492.90 and a low of Rs 480.25.

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Krishival Foods Limited are in focus as the company has reported a nearly 14 per cent surge in its net profit. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company's net profit rose 13.97 per cent to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. The net profit of the company was Rs 4.94 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sales of the company also jumped 49.52 per cent to Rs 66.67 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 44.59 crore during the quarter ended September 2024.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 490 against the previous close of Rs 492.30 on the BSE. The counter recovered to touch the high of Rs 492.55 but fell again. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 483.60 with a fall of 1.77 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,078.19 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened at Rs 485 against the previous close of Rs 494.15. It later touched a high of Rs 492.90 and a low of Rs 480.25.

However, the stock is trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 506.40. The 52-week low of the scrip is Rs 355.

Stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 3.08 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

Share Price History

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has delivered a return of around 93 per cent. While it has gained 71 per cent in one year, the counter has yielded a positive return of 385 per cent in five years.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Wednesday, driven by buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries, Infosys and Bharti Airtel amid firm global cues. Besides, traders said that optimism over an impending India-US trade deal also supported the investors’ sentiment.

