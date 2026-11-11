11 November, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex surges 1,142 points, Nifty above 25,300 as crude prices decline

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened positively on November 11, 2026, amid mixed global cues as crude oil prices fell sharply after President Donald Trump downplayed the likelihood of renewed US strikes on Iran. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 1,142.03 points, or 1.41 per cent, to start the session at 82,248.68, while the Nifty added 293.15 points to open at 25,337.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,106.65 and the Nifty 50 at 25,044.65. Similarly, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up 120.36 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 56.22 points or 0.63 per cent, to trade in the red at 9,025.40.

From the Sensex pack, all stocks traded in the green, with Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, and BEL among the top gainers, with Bajaj Finance leading the pack by gaining 2.07 per cent in the early trade.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,441 stocks advancing against 540 stocks declining on the NSE. 124 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today, opening down 36 points to 25,292.50 from the previous close of 25,328.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers on Monday, i.e. on November 9, with equity purchases of Rs 14,974.68 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their selling streak, offloading equities worth Rs 7,172.53 crore.

"The broader market setup continues to favour the bulls, with strong momentum and recent FII buying providing underlying support. However, the nearly flat Gift Nifty indication points to a measured start, while elevated RSI levels across both indices warrant caution against chasing higher levels. Some consolidation or profit booking may emerge before the next directional move," said Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Asian Markets Today