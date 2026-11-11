11 November, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex surges 1,142 points, Nifty above 25,300 as crude prices decline

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened positively on November 11, 2026, amid mixed global cues as crude oil prices fell sharply after President Donald Trump downplayed the likelihood of renewed US strikes on Iran. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 1,142.03 points, or 1.41 per cent, to start the session at 82,248.68, while the Nifty added 293.15 points to open at 25,337.80. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 81,106.65 and the Nifty 50 at 25,044.65. Similarly, the broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up 120.36 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 56.22 points or 0.63 per cent, to trade in the red at 9,025.40.
From the Sensex pack, all stocks traded in the green, with Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, and BEL among the top gainers, with Bajaj Finance leading the pack by gaining 2.07 per cent in the early trade.
Asian markets traded mostly higher for a second consecutive session. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 807.42 points, or 1.34 per cent, to 61,267 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 227.04 points or 0.93 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 118.61 points or 2.26 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was down 8.77 points, or 0.24 per cent.
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