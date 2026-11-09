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  4. 9 November, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex jumps 327 points, Nifty above 25,000, banking stocks in action

9 November, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex jumps 327 points, Nifty above 25,000, banking stocks in action

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

Asian markets are trading higher following a major tech and artificial intelligence (AI) sell-off last week.

Sensex, Nifty Today on November 9, 2026.
Sensex, Nifty Today on November 9, 2026. Image Source : PTI/File

Sensex jumps 327 points, Nifty above 25,000, banking stocks in action

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