82,066% return in 5 years: Stock trades in green even as markets fall from day's high

Mumbai:

Shares of Integrated Industries are firmly trading in green on Thursday, September 18,2025, even as benchmark equity indices pared early gains traded lower amid profit booking. The stock started in green at Rs 24.14 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 22.70 amid positive momentum. It gained further amid a high trading volume and touched the intraday high of Rs 24.80, representing a gain of 9.25 per cent. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 24.45 with a gain of 7.71 per cent even as Sensex dropped 224 points from the day's high and Nifty slipped below the 25,400 mark. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 569.29.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 82066 per cent in five years and 12873 per cent in three years. However, the stock has corrected 37.10 per cent in one year, as against the correction of 0.13 per cent in the benchmark index in the same period. On a year-to-date basis, it has dipped 15.41 per cent.

Earlier, the board of the company approved a 10:1 stock split, converting each Rs 10 face value equity share into ten Re 1 face value equity shares.

Stock Market Today

Earlier, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged today, propelled by buying in IT stocks. The positive start came after the US Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points and signalled the possibility of two additional rate reductions this year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 447.5 points to 83,141.21 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 118.7 points to 25,448.95.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors were among the major gainers.

However, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.