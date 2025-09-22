808% return in 5 years: BSE smallcap company in focus post acquisition of shares - Check details While the stock has given a positive return of 61.23 per cent, it has gained 61.23 per cent in three years. In one year, the stock has corrected 18.10 per cent as against a fall of 2.82 per cent in the benchmark index.

Mumbai:

BSE smallcap company Man Infraconstruction has reported the acquisition of equity shares by several designated persons and a director of the company. According to the information available, Ashok Manharlal Mehta, a director, has acquired 33900 shares of the company. The details about these transactions were officially made public on Saturday, September 20, 2025. In total, 75,320 equity shares of the company were acquired.

Share Price Today

The stock started today's trading session in the red at Rs 156.25 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 158.45 on the BSE. It later fell to touch the low of Rs 156.15. In between, the counter touched an intraday high of Rs 159.25. The scrip ended the trading session at Rs 156.15 with a dip of 1.45 per cent. The company's market cap stood at Rs 6,303.25 crore.

The 52-week high of the stock sis Rs 262.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 135.05.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 808.91 per cent in five years. While it has given a positive return of 61.23 per cent, it has gained 61.23 per cent in three years. In one year, the stock has corrected 18.10 per cent as against a fall of 2.82 per cent in the benchmark index. On the year-to-date basis, it has fallen 37.89 per cent.

Dividend Announced

The EPC firm has also declared its first interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per share with a face value of Rs 2 each.

“Declared First Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.45 per equity share (i.e. 22.5%) on 37,52,89,565 Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2025-26,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority issued the Letter of Award (LoA) to Trident Agrocom Exports and Man Infraconstruction consortium for the development of a Rs 284-crore agro facility at its port.

The consortium received the LoA on December 30, JNPA said.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)