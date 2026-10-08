8 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat after RBI's repo rate hike, Paytm falls 7%

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session mixed as investors remained cautious after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its repo rate to 5.50 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 29.30 points, or 0.04 per cent, to start the session at 72,668, while the Nifty shed 4 points to open at 22,599.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 72,638.70 and the Nifty 50 at 22,603.05. Similarly, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index shed 42.34 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 3.48 points or 0.04 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,144.51.
From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Tata Steel and HCL Tech were the gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 0.90 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Trent, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and Maruti were among the losers, with Bajaj Finance falling nearly 0.71 per cent. Meanwhile, Paytm shares fell around 7 per cent in early trade today.
In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,645 stocks declining against 889 stocks advancing on the NSE. 143 stocks remained unchanged.
Asian Markets Today
Asian shares fell after Wall Street retreated from its record as the US 10-year Treasury yield briefly touched 5.36 per cent before settling near 5.28 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 755.71 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 69,280 at the time of writing. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 219.50 points or 0.92 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 131.10 points or 1.93 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 10.35 points or 0.27 per cent.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)