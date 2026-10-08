8 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat after RBI's repo rate hike, Paytm falls 7%

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session mixed as investors remained cautious after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its repo rate to 5.50 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 29.30 points, or 0.04 per cent, to start the session at 72,668, while the Nifty shed 4 points to open at 22,599.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 72,638.70 and the Nifty 50 at 22,603.05. Similarly, the broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index shed 42.34 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 3.48 points or 0.04 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,144.51.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Tata Steel and HCL Tech were the gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 0.90 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Trent, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, and Maruti were among the losers, with Bajaj Finance falling nearly 0.71 per cent. Meanwhile, Paytm shares fell around 7 per cent in early trade today.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,645 stocks declining against 889 stocks advancing on the NSE. 143 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today, opening down 12.5 points to 22,579.50, compared to the previous close of 22,592. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Wednesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 6,121.37 crore on October 7, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 4,596.57 crore.

"The near-term tone appears cautiously positive, supported by the mildly higher Gift Nifty and signs of buying interest at lower levels. However, the recent FII selling streak and mixed global cues continue to limit conviction. With the RBI’s policy stance also in focus, the market may remain selective and range-bound until stronger directional participation emerges," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares fell after Wall Street retreated from its record as the US 10-year Treasury yield briefly touched 5.36 per cent before settling near 5.28 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 755.71 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 69,280 at the time of writing. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 219.50 points or 0.92 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 131.10 points or 1.93 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 10.35 points or 0.27 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)