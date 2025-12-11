795% return in 1 year: Stock under Rs 100 hits 5% upper circuit as markets rebound - Check details The BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

Spice Lounge Food Works' share price was locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on Thursday, December 11, 2025, as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded to gain over 0.50 per cent. The counter started the trading session in the red at Rs 47 against the previous close of Rs 47.70 on the BSE. However, it gained amid firm buying to hit the 5 per cent upper circuit of Rs 50.08. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,491.19 crore. The action in the stock comes after three days of consecutive fall. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 4180.34 per cent in five years and 1204.17 per cent in three years. While the stock has gained 795.89 per cent in one year, it has surged 423.85 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, the stock has corrected 10.65 per cent in two weeks as against the fall of 1.56 per cent in the benchmark indices.

Acquires franchise rights

The company recently announced that it has secured the exclusive Master Franchise rights for Wing Zone, an internationally recognised quick service restaurant (QSR) brand renowned for its chicken-based offerings and flavour-forward menu innovation.

Stock market today

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the trading session in the green on Thursday but soon pared all early gains to trade in the negative territory. However, they rebounded, and the 30-share BSE Sensex touched a high of 84,898.19, and the 50-share NSE Nifty also advanced to 25,919.20.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,651.06 crore on Wednesday while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,752.31 crore, according to the exchange data.

