784% Return In 5 Years: Shares of EPC company to be in focus post this update - Check details The stock of the company ended the previous trading session in the red at Rs 163.70, a loss of 0.06 per cent when compared to the closing price on August 25, 2025.

Mumbai:

Shares of EPC company Man Infraconstruction are expected to be in focus on Thursday, August 28, 2025, as the company has informed the exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiary has acquired a 50 per cent membership interest in Admire 1250 LLC. According to the company, the acquisition has been made with the objective of carrying out the business of real estate development. The company also said that the acquisition has been made with an initial capital contribution of USD 5 million.

Admire 1250 LLC is an associate entity of MICL Global. It was incorporated in Delaware, USA, in August 2025. The acquisition is intended for the purpose of carrying out real estate development and other related activities.

Share Price History

The stock of the company ended the previous trading session in the red at Rs 163.70, a loss of 0.06 per cent when compared to the closing price on August 25, 2025. During the day, it touched a high and low of Rs 164.75 and 160.80, respectively. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,229.48 crore.

The dip in the stock price comes as the market fell sharply amid weak global cues and widespread selling pressure after the US issued a draft notice on the implementation of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded Rs 5,41,542.83 crore to Rs 4,49,45,420.62 (USD 5.12 trillion).

The 52-week high of the stock, hit on December 30, 2024, is Rs 262.50. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 135.05.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 784 per cent in five years. While the counter has gained 18 per cent in two years, it has corrected 16 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the counter has fallen by over 34 per cent.

Q4 Results 2025

Earlier, the company reported over 50 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.15 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25. Lower expenses helped the increase in consolidated net profit.