784% return in 5 year: Telecom infra company raises Rs 208.46 crore via issue of warrants, check details The company plans to use the fund for strengthening working capital to support operational scale-up and driving expansion initiatives across telecom infrastructure services.

Mumbai:

Shares of SAR Televenture Limited, a telecom infrastructure company that manages network services, are in focus as the company has raised Rs 208.46 crore through the preferential issue of convertible warrants. The company has informed exchanges that it has raised the amount by issuing 1,00,70,500 warrants at a price of Rs 207 each. The warrants were issued to investors, including Madhusudan Kela-backed fund, Choice Strategic Advisors, the promoter group and other investors.

As per the exchange filing, Founder Collective Fund, which is backed by Madhusudan Kela, bought Rs 25 crore worth of warrants. Choice also bought warrants worth Rs 25 crore. The promoter group was issued warrants worth Rs 82 crore, while other investors got warrants worth Rs 68 crore.

How does the company plan to use the proceeds?

The company plans to use the fund for strengthening working capital to support operational scale-up and driving expansion initiatives across telecom infrastructure services. "This fundraise will support capacity expansion and further boost the Company’s ability to execute large-scale telecom projects," the company said.

Sar Televenture Share Price

The stock of the SME company started the trading session in green on Monday, December 8, 2025, despite stock markets opening in the red. The counter began trading at Rs 252.05 against the previous close of Rs 245.60. However, it fell amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 227.95, a dip of 9.56 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 234 with a dip of 4.72 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,102.08 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Sar Televenture Share Price

According to data available, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 784.96 per cent in five years and 119.27 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 25 per cent in one year.

ALSO READ | No more barriers at toll plazas, electronic toll system to enhance user experience: Details here

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)