709% Return In 2 Years: Real estate stock opens gap up despite stock market sell-off - Here's why

Mumbai:

Shares of real estate company RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd opened gap up even as the benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday, as US President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian goods. The counter opened with a gain of 3.15 per cent at Rs 46.49 against the previous close of Rs 45.07 on the BSE. The action in stock came as the company's net profit rose 186.32 per cent to Rs 2.72 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. However, it later fell amid profit booking and hit the 5 per cent lower circuit of Rs 42.82.

Stock has been losing for the last six days and has fallen 11.33 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 62.68 and the 52-week low is Rs 37.47. The market cap of the company is Rs 741 crore.

According to the BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 709 per cent in two years and 52 per cent in one year. However, it has corrected 18.84 per cent so far this year.

Quarter Results

The company net profit rose 186.32 per cent to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 120.07 per cent to Rs 67.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

Q4 Results

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd had posted a net profit Rs 1.15 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25.. The company said that the profit was aided by reduced expenses.

It had reported a loss of Rs 8.69 lakhs in the fourth quarter of FY24, the company said in a filing.

The company's income trimmed to Rs 21.82 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 36.84 crore in Q4 of preceding fiscal.

However, the company trimmed its expenses to Rs 20.13 crore, from Rs 36.91 crore in the same period a year ago.