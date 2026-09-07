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  4. 7 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex drops 69 points, Nifty below 23,900 as oil edges higher

7 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex drops 69 points, Nifty below 23,900 as oil edges higher

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

Asian stocks rallied after the US jobs report came in much stronger than expected, while fresh attacks in the US-Iran conflict are keeping oil prices elevated.

Sensex, Nifty Today On September 7, 2026.
Sensex, Nifty Today On September 7, 2026. Image Source : PTI/File

Asian stocks rallied after the US jobs report came in much stronger than expected, while fresh attacks in the US-Iran conflict are keeping oil prices elevated.

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