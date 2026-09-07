Asian stocks rallied after the US jobs report came in much stronger than expected, while fresh attacks in the US-Iran conflict are keeping oil prices elevated.
7 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex drops 69 points, Nifty below 23,900 as oil edges higher
Asian stocks rallied after the US jobs report came in much stronger than expected, while fresh attacks in the US-Iran conflict are keeping oil prices elevated.
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