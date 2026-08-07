7 August, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty tumble as crude oil prices gain on Mideast risk

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started today's trading session on a negative note amid rising crude oil prices and weak global cues, with renewed geopolitical tensions weighing on investor sentiment. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 438.68 points or 0.55 per cent to start the session at 78,516.08, the Nifty shed 97.1 points to open at 24,538.90. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,954.76 and the Nifty 50 at 24,636. However, the broader indices traded in the green with minor gains in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 7.84 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 1.86 points or 0.02 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,050.21.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys and NTPC were the gainers, with TCS leading the pack by gaining 2.39 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, ICICI Bank and Eternal were among the losers, with Bajaj Finance the top loser, falling over 4.52 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,625 stocks advancing against 1,318 stocks declining on the NSE. 106 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a drop of 67 points at 24,681, compared to the previous close of 24,748. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers for the second consecutive day and offloaded equities worth Rs 17.86 crore on August 5, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,013.60 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets fell on Friday after US stocks ended lower, with renewed geopolitical tensions weighing on global markets. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 374.26 points or 0.57 per cent at 65,309 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 60.72 points or 0.24 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a fall of 70.18 points. However, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the green with a gain of 19.16 points or 0.49 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)