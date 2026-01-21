665% return in 2 years: Real estate stock in focus as company allots 5 lakh equity shares The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 82.46. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of RDB Infrastructure and Power are in focu as the company has informed exchanges about the allotment of 5 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants. Amid this update, the stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 73.40 against the previous close of Rs 73.35 on the BSE. During the day, the stock touched its intraday high and low of Rs 76 and 58.75 respectively. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 62.95 with a dip of 14.18 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,247.25 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 91.89, hit on January 16, 2026. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 35.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 82.46. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Following this warrant conversion and share allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the company has increased to Rs 20,43,84,000, divided into a total of 20,43,84,000 equity shares of face value Rs 1 each.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 665.02 per cent in two years and 1505.17 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has corrected 4.45 per cent as against the fall of 3.58 per cent in the benchmark index.

The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that its board of directors has approved the proposal to subscribe for 70 per cent of the equity share capital of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, a company operating in the solar energy sector.

Under the deal, the company will subscribe for 7,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, for a total cost of Rs 70,000. Following this investment, the company will have a 70 per cent stake and control in the proposed entity.