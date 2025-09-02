652% return in 2 years: Smallcap infra stock in focus as board approves incorporation of new company - Details The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 62.68, hit on April 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 36.13. The market cap of the company is Rs 647.78 crore.

Shares of smallcap infra company RDB Infrastructure and Power are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has approved the incorporation of a new company. Naar Projects Private Limited is the proposed name of the company and it will serve as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the implementation of a specific project. RDB Infrastructure plans to acquire a 26 per cent equity shareholding in Naar Projects for Rs 26,000, making it an associate company. The market cap of the company is Rs 647.78 crore.

Share Price Today

The counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 38.46 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 37.42. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 22.83. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 2575.71 per cent in five years and 949.30 per cent in three years. While it has gained 652.21 per cent in two years, the counter has corrected 3 per cent in one year.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 62.68, hit on April 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 36.13.

Quarterly Results

Earlier, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1.15 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

It had reported a loss of Rs 8.69 lakhs in the fourth quarter of FY24, the company said in a filing.

The company's income trimmed to Rs 21.82 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 36.84 crore in Q4 of the preceding fiscal.

However, the company trimmed its expenses to Rs 20.13 crore, from Rs 36.91 crore in the same period a year ago.