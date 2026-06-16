650% return in 5 years: Logistics stock surges over 7% amid rally in benchmark indices

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their rally on Tuesday, amid a positive trend in global markets and cooling crude oil prices. Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the positive trend in the domestic market. Amid this rally, shares of Sindhu Trade Links surged over 7 per cent. The counter began the trading session in the red at Rs 25.05 against the previous close of Rs 25.13 on the BSE. However, it rebounded and touched the intraday high of Rs 27.06, representing a gain of Rs 1.93 or 7.6 per cent. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 26.39 with a gain of Rs 1.26 or 5.01 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,069.15 crore. The counter has a 52-week high of Rs 39.25, hit on July 7, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 17.72, touched on January 27, 2026.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained over 650 per cent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has gained 31.46 per cent as against the correction of 10.11 per cent in the benchmark index.

Quarterly results

The company recently reported it financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26. According to the information shared, the company's net profit of stood at Rs 13.96 crore for the March 2026 quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 58.98 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's board, at its meeting on May 30, approved the audited results for the March 2026 quarter and the full fiscal year.

However, the consolidated income of the company declined to Rs 128.25 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 576.52 crore a year earlier. Despite this, operating performance improved. The company's EBITDA came out of a loss and reached Rs 18.24 crore. In the same quarter last year, EBITDA was a loss of Rs 63.04 crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 4.49 per cent.

The consolidated net profit for the full fiscal year 2025-26 was Rs 57.44 crore, down from Rs 121.59 crore in FY25. Total income also declined to Rs 579.65 crore, from Rs 2,292.70 crore in the previous fiscal year.

ALSO READ | Tax notices are increasing: Here are some common mistakes that trigger them

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)