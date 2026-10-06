6 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open in green amid easing crude prices, Trent surges 10%

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session on a steady note as easing crude prices supported market sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 125.58 points, or 0.17 per cent, to start at 72,508.05, while the Nifty added 47.50 points to open at 22,603.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 72,382.47 and the Nifty 50 at 22,555.75.
From the Sensex pack, Trent, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HCL Tech and Reliance were the gainers, with Trent leading the pack by gaining 10 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Titan and Asian Paints were among the losers, with M&M falling 1.01 per cent.
In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,099 stocks advancing against 873 stocks declining on the NSE. 97 stocks remained unchanged.
Asian Markets Today
Asian shares jumped, tracking a rally in US stock markets after a tech-fuelled rally lifted the Nasdaq to a record close. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 393.14 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 70,340 at the time of writing. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 162.66 points or 0.67 per cent. However, South Korea's Kospi fell 78.32 points or 1.12 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index rose 11.74 points, or 0.31 per cent.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)