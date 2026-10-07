6 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of RBI MPC outcome, Titan drops 3%

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red as investors turned cautious ahead of today’s RBI policy decision and amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 102.43 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 72,965.38, while the Nifty shed 85.65 points to open at 22,690.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,067.81 and the Nifty 50 at 22,776.10. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 15.76 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 13.64 points or 0.15 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,138.96.
From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, and Tech Mahindra were the gainers, with Bajaj Finance leading the pack, up 1.26 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Titan, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, M&M and L&T were among the losers, with Titan falling nearly 3 per cent.
In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,681 stocks declining against 827 stocks advancing on the NSE. 124 stocks remained unchanged.
Asian Markets Today
Asian markets traded lower even though US stocks touched new highs, as crude oil prices have rebounded modestly from recent lows. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 463.98 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 70,220 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 160.56 points or 0.66 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 56.85 or 0.82 per cent.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)