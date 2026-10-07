6 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of RBI MPC outcome, Titan drops 3%

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red as investors turned cautious ahead of today’s RBI policy decision and amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 102.43 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 72,965.38, while the Nifty shed 85.65 points to open at 22,690.45. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 73,067.81 and the Nifty 50 at 22,776.10. However, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 15.76 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index gained 13.64 points or 0.15 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,138.96.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, and Tech Mahindra were the gainers, with Bajaj Finance leading the pack, up 1.26 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Titan, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, M&M and L&T were among the losers, with Titan falling nearly 3 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,681 stocks declining against 827 stocks advancing on the NSE. 124 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today, opening with a gain of 2.5 points at 22,776.50, compared to the previous close of 22,774. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Tuesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 2,961.30 crore on October 6, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 5,088.92 crore.

"The near-term setup remains constructive, with strong price recovery and improved market breadth supporting sentiment. However, the ongoing FII selling streak remains a key overhang, while both indices are approaching important resistance levels. The market’s ability to absorb supply around these zones will be crucial in determining whether the recent rebound develops into a sustained recovery," said Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded lower even though US stocks touched new highs, as crude oil prices have rebounded modestly from recent lows. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 463.98 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 70,220 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 160.56 points or 0.66 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 56.85 or 0.82 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)