6 mainboard IPOs open for subscription on a single day for the first time in 30 years, check GMPs

Indian stock markets set a unique record today, i.e., on September 9, 2026, as six mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) opened for subscription on a single day. This follows a gap of around 30 years. According to Prime Database data, the last time exactly six IPOs opened on a single day was on October 14, 1996. Seven IPOs were also launched on October 28, 1996. The six companies launching IPOs today are poised to raise about Rs 4,509 crore. This amount is far higher than 30 years ago, when IPOs raised only Rs 22 crore in a single day.

Rentomojo IPO GMP today

Rentomojo's Rs 1,256 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) is now open and is the largest IPO on this list. The company has set a price band of Rs 384-404 per equity share. This includes a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,105.57 crore. At the upper price band, retail investors will pay about Rs 14,948 for one lot. Based on the GMP of Rs 134, it is trading at a premium of approximately 33.17 per cent above the upper price band.

Arcil IPO GMP today

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd or Arcil's initial public offering (IPO) is worth Rs 732.97 crore. The entire issue is an OFS, and the company will sell 52.7 million shares. The IPO price band is Rs 132 to Rs 139 per share. Retail investors are eligible for a lot consisting of 107 shares, and the minimum investment at the upper end of the band is Rs 14,873. Based on a GMP of Rs 30, ARCIL's grey market premium is approximately 21.58 per cent.

Karamtara Engineering IPO GMP today

Karamtara Engineering is launching an IPO worth Rs 875 crore. The company has set a price band of Rs 241 to Rs 254 per share. This includes a fresh issue of Rs 675 crore and an OFS of Rs 200 crore. Retail investors will have to pay Rs 14,986 at the upper band for a lot of 59 shares. Based on a GMP of Rs 68, this represents a grey market premium of approximately 26.77 per cent.

LCC Projects IPO GMP today

LCC Projects' initial public offering (IPO) is valued at Rs 427.14 crore. The IPO's price band is Rs 139 to Rs 146 per share. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 258 crore and an OFS of Rs 169.14 crore. For retail investors, a lot consists of 102 shares, with a minimum investment of Rs 14,892. Based on a GMP of Rs 40, the grey market premium is approximately 27.40 per cent.

Manipal Payment IPO GMP today

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions' initial public offering (IPO) is worth Rs 805 crore. The company has set a price band of Rs 322-339 per equity share. Retail investors will have to pay Rs 14,916 for a lot of 44 shares at the upper end of the offering. Based on a GMP of Rs 37, the grey market premium is approximately 10.91 per cent.

Steamhouse India IPO GMP today

Steamhouse India is launching an initial public offering (IPO) worth approximately Rs 414 crore. This includes a fresh issue of Rs 353 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 61 crore. The company has fixed the price band of Rs 77-81 per equity share. The current GMP is Rs 18 based on grey market signals, so the expected premium is 22 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)