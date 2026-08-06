6 August, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains 201 points, Nifty holds 24,600 amid buying in tech stocks

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started today's trading session on a positive note as investors weigh an increasingly supportive domestic backdrop against mixed global cues. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 201.43 points or 0.25 per cent to start the session at 78,782.43, the Nifty gained 16.35 points to open at 24,641. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,581 and the Nifty 50 at 24,624.65. Similarly, the broader indices traded mixed in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was down by 30.47 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 40.18 points or 0.45 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,008.28.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Reliance and Infosys were the gainers, with HCL Tech leading the pack by gaining 1.37 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Power Grid, M&M, Adani Ports, Maruti and Axis Bank were among the losers, with Power Grid being the top loser by falling over 1.58 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,350 stocks advancing against 884 stocks declining on the NSE. 161 stocks remained unchanged.

"The near-term market outlook remains cautiously positive despite mixed global cues, as domestic markets continue to display resilience supported by favourable technical structure and buying interest at lower levels. While global developments may keep volatility elevated, holding above key support levels will remain crucial for sustaining momentum. Stock-specific action is likely to dominate, with any decline towards support expected to attract selective buying interest," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat start today as it opened with a drop of 18 points at 24,616.50, compared to the previous close of 24,634.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 943.42 crore on August 5, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,883.17 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets took a breather on Thursday after an AI-driven rally the previous day as crude oil prices traded in a tight range.