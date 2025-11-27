551% return in 5 years: Promoter buys additional shares from open market, check share price On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened at Rs 129.98 and later fell to touch the low of Rs 126. The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gains.

Shares of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company Man Infraconstruction are in focus as a promoter has purchased additional shares via open market transactions. The stock started the trading session flat at Rs 127.30 on the BSE. The counter later hit an intraday high of Rs 129.75 and a low of Rs 126. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 126.75 with a fall of 0.43 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 5.116.47. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened at Rs 129.98 and later fell to touch the low of Rs 126. The stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gains.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 262.50, and the 52-week low is Rs 117.

Promoter increases stake

According to the information available, promoter Parag K Shah has purchased an additional 60,000 shares worth Rs 76,46,400. With this, the promoter has increased his shareholding to 62.34 per cent after acquiring an additional 0.02 per cent. NSE data shows that the promoter bought 1 lakh shares in an open-market deal on Monday, November 24.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 551.18 per cent in five years. While it has gained 64 per cent in three years, the stock has corrected 36.64 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 49.54 per cent as against the positive return of 8.92 per cent by the benchmark index.

Stock market today

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled their fresh record highs in early trade on Thursday amid optimistic global trends on growing hopes of a US Fed rate cut and foreign fund inflows.

Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 416.67 points to hit its new record high of 86,026.18 during the morning trade. The earlier lifetime high of the benchmark was 85,978.25 hit on September 27, 2024.

