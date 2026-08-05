5 August, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex zooms 626 points, Nifty above 24,650 as crude falls below $80

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started today's trading session on a strong note amid strong global cues and a sharp dip in Brent crude to below USD 80 per barrel. Also, the market's focus today will be on the outcome of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee. While the 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 626.43 points or 0.79 per cent to start the session at 79,055.38, the Nifty added 54.3 points to open at 24,669.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,428.95 and the Nifty 50 at 24,614.90. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 143 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 49.46 points or 0.56 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,952.26.

From the Sensex pack, Indigo, Bharati Airtel, L&T, M&M and UltraTech Cement were the gainers, with Indigo leading the pack by gaining 2.25 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Titan, TCS, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma and BEL were among the losers, with Titan the top loser, down over 0.62 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,827 stocks advancing against 458 stocks declining on the NSE. 117 stocks remained unchanged.

"Despite the previous session's profit booking, the overall market structure continues to remain favourable, supported by strong global cues, positive Gift Nifty indications, and sustained FII buying. The recovery from intraday lows also highlights buying interest at lower levels. As long as key support zones remain intact, the broader trend is likely to stay positive, while a decisive move above immediate resistance could accelerate the next leg of the rally," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today as it opened with a gain of 161 points at 24,740.50, compared to the previous close of 24,579.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 2,446.47 crore on August 4, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned sellers, selling equities worth Rs 936.14 crore.



Asian Markets Today

Asian markets surged on Wednesday after the US stock market rallied to record highs on Tuesday, with profits continuing to pile up for companies and oil prices easing. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 2,112.47 points or 3.30 per cent at 66,070 at the time of writing the report. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 47.08 points or 0.18 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a jump of 283.31 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the green, up 51.28 points, or 1.34 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)