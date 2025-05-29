440% return in 5 years: This logistics company releases quarterly results - Check details Last year, the company had secured an order worth Rs 52.48 crore from state-owned GAIL (India) Limited for the transportation of polymer. The company informed exchanges that the order would be executed over a period of three years.

Logistics company North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited (NECC) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The New Delhi-based company, which also provides services in neighbouring Bhutan and Nepal, has reported a net profit of Rs 1.76 crore. This is around 38.4 per cent lower than 2.86 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

The revenue from operations of the company in the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 88.09 crore. This is a fall of around 4 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis from Rs 91.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The stock has given a return of around 440 per cent in 5 years. However, it has corrected over 2 per cent in three years and has given a positive return of 23 per cent in two years.

Wins Order From GAIL

Last year, the company had secured an order worth Rs 52.48 crore from state-owned GAIL (India) Limited for the transportation of polymer. The company informed exchanges that the order would be executed over a period of three years.

Under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, GAIL (India) Limited is India’s leading natural gas company. The company has bagged the order through a bidding process to transport polymer.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Thursday after two days of decline. The jump mirrors a rally in Asian markets after a US federal court blocked President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law. Also, foreign fund inflows drove equity markets higher.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex jumped 504.57 points to 81,816.89 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 137.25 points to 24,889.70.

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were among the biggest gainers.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)