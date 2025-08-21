440% return in 5 years: This auto sector stock rallies following positive trend in stock market 440% return in 5 years: The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 759.55, and the 52-week low is Rs 295.20. The market cap of the company is Rs 630.61 crore.

Mumbai:

Shares of auto sector company Pavna Industries are in action today, August 21, 2025. The stock opened with a gap up, gaining 3.71 per cent at Rs 444.95 on the BSE against its previous close of Rs 426.80. The scrip gained further amid positive momentum in the benchmark indices. The stock hit its intraday high of Rs 456.65, representing a gain of 6.43 per cent from the closing price of last trading session. On the NSE, the scrip started the trading session at Rs 430 against the previous close of Rs 427.20. It touched the intraday high and low of Rs 457.05 and 428.10, respectively. The latest surge comes amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.51 times.

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen by 8.01 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a solid return of over 440 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 6.42 per cent so far this year. It has jumped 9.53 per cent in one week.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 759.55, and the 52-week low is Rs 295.20. The market cap of the company is Rs 630.61 crore.

Share Market Today

Stock market benchmark indices began the trade on an optimistic note amid global positive trends and buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 373.33 points to 82,231.17 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 94.3 points to 25,144.85.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Trent, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Bharat Electronics were among the major gainers.

However, Eternal, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards. Market experts are of the opinion that the proposed GST reforms and a recent credit rating upgrade have bolstered investors' confidence.

With PTI inputs