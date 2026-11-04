4 November, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex falls, Nifty holds 23,724 amid mixed global cues

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in the red on November 4, 2026, as investors booked profits while the market assessed the sustainability of the recent rebound. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 64.74 points, or 0.08 per cent, to start the session at 76,853.11, while the Nifty shed 68.6 points to open at 23,742.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,917.85 and the Nifty 50 at 23,810.85. Similarly, the broader indices traded in red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index fell 48.36 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index fell 15.85 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 8,696.05.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, SBIN, M&M, Indigo and BEL were the gainers, with ITC leading the pack by gaining 1.66 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Trent, HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, Eternal and Power Grid were among the losers, with HCL Tech falling 1.18 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,304 stocks declining against 1,057 stocks advancing on the NSE. 167 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, started flat today, opening down 19.5 points to 23,740.50 from the previous close of 23,760. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) strengthened their buying activity for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, i.e. on November 4, with equity purchases of Rs 6,836.81 crore. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their selling streak, offloading equities worth Rs 643.35 crore.

"The market structure remains positive but slightly stretched after the recent sharp advance. Strong FII inflows continue to support sentiment, although Bank Nifty’s inability to clear its moving-average hurdles and the possibility of profit booking in Nifty warrant some caution. Traders may look for fresh buying confirmation before expecting another sustained upward leg," said Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.