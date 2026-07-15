3M India shares to trade ex-date for Rs 506 dividend soon, check record date and other details

Mumbai:

Amid market volatility, investors are on the lookout for strong dividend-paying companies. If you are among such investors, there are some extremely important details. 3M India Ltd has announced a dividend of Rs 506 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 per share, for the financial year 2025-26. However, it is important to note that investors whose names are listed in the company's records as of the designated record date will be eligible for this corporate action. Therefore, it is important to know the record date. Here, we will share all the details related to it.

3M India dividend amount details

3M India Ltd. has declared a total dividend of Rs 506 per share. This includes a special dividend of Rs 346 per share and a final dividend of Rs 160 per share. However, this is subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) that is scheduled to be held in August 2026.

3M India dividend record date

The company has fixed July 17, 2026 as the record date for this dividend. This means that only investors whose names are on the company's records as of this date will be eligible for this dividend. Investors who purchase shares after the record date will not receive this dividend.

3M India dividend history

3M India paid its investors a dividend of Rs 850 per share in 2022. This was followed by a dividend of Rs 100 per share in 2023.

3M India share price

The stock ended the last trading session in the green at Rs 36486.05, with a gain of Rs 9.70 or 0.03 per cent from the previous close of Rs 36,476.35 on the BSE. The company's market cap is approximately Rs 41,679.63 crore. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 36,476.35 and an intraday low of Rs 35,961.

Share price history

3M India's performance has also been satisfactory for long-term investors. The stock has gained approximately 28.70 per cent over the past three years, 51.09 per cent over five years, and approximately 166.83 per cent over ten years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 1.52 per cent, compared with the benchmark index's 9.39 per cent return.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)