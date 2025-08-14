383% return in 2 years: Jewellery stock in focus on allotment of 97.84 lakh equity shares - Do you own? Stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 2.31 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller are in focus on Thursday, August 14, 2025, as the company has informed exchanges about the allotment of 97.84 lakh equity shares post the conversion of fully convertible equity warrants. The company said that 97,84,800 equity shares with face value of Re 1 each were allotted to two allottees belonging to 'non-promoter, public category’. The allotment has been done upon receipt of the balance amount aggregating to Rs 4.12 crore at the rate of Rs 42.15 per warrant.

The newly allotted equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company, the filing said.

Post this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs 693,19,44,150 from Rs 692,21,59,350 before allotment.

According to the company, the conversion occurred "after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up value per share and premium per share post sub-division / split of face value of equity shares of the Company from 1 equity share of Rs 10/- each to 10 equity shares of Rs 1/- each".

PC Jeweller Share Price Today

Shares of PC Jeweller started the trading session in the green on Thursday amid a flat start in the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. The counter opened in the green at Rs 13.35 against the previous close of Rs 13.32 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 13.39 but later fell amid selling pressure. The stock dipped to Rs 13.03.

Stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 2.31 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

PC Jeweller Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 383 per cent in two years. While it has delivered a positive return of 41 per cent in 1 year, it has corrected 19.24 per cent so far this year.

PC Jeweller Cuts Debt

Meanwhile, PC Jeweller reduced its net debt by 19 per cent in the last four months to Rs 1,445 crore. The company's MD Balram Garg said that it will become debt-free by the end of this fiscal. Delhi-based PC Jeweller has 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned, across major cities of the country.

