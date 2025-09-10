379% return in 2 years: PC Jeweller shares in focus as firm expands retail presence - Check details The company has also informed exchanges that the board of directors of the company have allotted 13,61,24,000 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Delhi-based PC Jeweller shares are in focus today as the company has informed exchanges that it is expanding its retail presence with a new franchise showroom in the national capital. As per the information shared with exchanges, the company has confirmed the opening of its latest franchise showroom in Delhi on September 22, 2025. The company has 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned, across major cities of the country. The new franchise is part of the company's strategy to enhance its market position.

Share Price Today

The stock opened in green at Rs 13.39 against the previous close of Rs 13.35 on the BSE. The stock gained to touch the high of Rs 13.57 but then dipped amid profit booking and touched the low of Rs 13.23. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 13.28, with a fall of 0.52 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,718.95 crore.

Allotment oF 13,61,24,000 Equity Shares

The company has also informed exchanges that the board of directors of the company have allotted 13,61,24,000 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. The newly allotted equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company. According to the information shared, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stood at Rs 706,80,68,150 against Rs 693,19,44,150 before allotment.

The latest conversion was carried out for three non-promoter public allottees, including Unico Global Opportunities Fund Ltd.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a 379.06 per cent return in two years, compared to 22.35 per cent return by the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, PC Jeweller stated that it has reduced its net debt by 19 per cent in the last four months to Rs 1,445 crore on higher sales and will become debt-free by the end of this fiscal.