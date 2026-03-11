35.66% YTD return: Healthcare stock in focus post this report amid volatility in stock market

Mumbai:

Shares of North India-based hospital chain Park Medi World are in focus amid volatility in the stock market. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 207.15 against the previous close of Rs 204.65 on the BSE. Later it gained further to touch the high of Rs 207.35, representing a gain of 1.31 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. This is also just 2.56 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 208.5, touched on March 10, 2026. The scrip's 52-week low is Rs 138.15. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 203.50 with a fall of 0.56 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,789.79 crore. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 72.47. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Amid the ongoing decline in the stock market on the third day of the trading week, leading brokerage firm Nuvama has issued a BUY call on hospital sector company Park Medi World Ltd and expressed expectations of a 39 per cent upside.

Expansion plans to increase bed capacity by FY28

The company operates 14 multi-super specialty hospitals in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan, with approximately 3,250 beds, including around 870 ICU beds. The company is rapidly expanding its network and plans to increase its bed capacity to approximately 5,260 by FY28. This expansion will involve creating new clusters in Haryana, Punjab and the National Capital Region (NCR), along with entering underserved markets such as Uttar Pradesh.

IPO Debut

Earlier, the stock made a weak debut and ended with a discount of nearly 9 per cent against the issue price of Rs 162. The stock was listed at Rs 155.60, a 3.95 per cent discount to the issue price, on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 9.35 per cent to Rs 146.85. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 148.15, down 8.54 per cent.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)