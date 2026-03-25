34.86% YTD return: Will this healthcare stock gain further? Here's what investors must know

Mumbai:

Despite volatility in the stock market, shares of Park Medi World have returned 34.86 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The company's stock opened the trading session in the green at Rs 207.85, up from the previous close of Rs 205.15 on the BSE. It further advanced to touch a high of Rs 208.05, representing a gain of 1.41 per cent from the previous close. Also, this is just 3.71 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 208.5. The stock's 52-week low is Rs 138.15. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip opened at Rs 208.70. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 201.71 with a fall of 1.86 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,715.93 crore.

Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Will the stock rise further?

Amidst the ongoing strong rally in the stock market on Wednesday, March 25, brokerage Ventura Securities has given a buy call on the hospital chain operating company, expecting an upside of 38.4 per cent. In its report, the firm has given a target price of Rs 284 for the next 24 months.

According to the report, the company plans to add 1,850 new beds over the next two years, bringing its total capacity to 5,460 beds by FY28. It has also been successful in acquiring underperforming hospitals and turning them profitable. India's healthcare market is growing rapidly and is expected to reach Rs 10-11 lakh crore by FY29, up from Rs 7 lakh crore in FY25. This growth is particularly rapid in North India, where PMWL is focused.

In the report, the firm stated that Park Medi World is financially strong. In FY25, the company's revenue was Rs 1,394 crore, with an EBITDA margin of approximately 27% and a profit (PAT) of Rs 205 crore. In the coming period, the company's revenue is expected to grow at a rate of approximately 22 per cent between FY25 and FY28, reaching Rs 2,550 crore.

Although occupancy may be slightly lower (60–62 per cent) initially due to the new hospitals, it will gradually improve.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)