32% return in 1 week on GST rejig: Do you own this stock?

Shares of MIC Electronics have rallied 32 per cent in one week, riding on positive sentiment after the government announced rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate slabs. The GST Council has cleared sweeping changes to the indirect tax regime, approving an overhaul of rates by limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

However, the stock opened in the red on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Rs 71.42 against the previous close of Rs 74.99. While it fell to touch the low of Rs 70.93, the counter later rebounded to hit a high of Rs 77.06 on the BSE. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 74.13 with a loss of 1.15 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,786.62.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began trading at Rs 71.49 against the previous close of Rs 74.61. The stock later touched the intraday low of Rs 71 and the intraday high of Rs 77.18. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 114.79, hit on September 19, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 44.20.

The stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 72.45

. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued. Meanwhile, domestic brokerage Anand Rathi expects the stock to reach RS 85 per share.

MoU With Singapore-Based Company

The company recently entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Top2 PTE Limited, a Singapore-based entity, to explore, identify, and finalise a semiconductor partner from Taiwan.

Stock Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading with gains in early trade on Thursday tracking a rally in Asian markets amid hopes that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 153.82 points to 81,578.97 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up 34.15 points to 25,007.25.

