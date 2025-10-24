300% return in 6 months: Stock to be in focus as company shares update on acquisition - Check details The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 96.25 points or 0.37 per cent to 25,795.15 as 34 of its constituents closed lower and 16 with gains.

Mumbai:

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, a small-cap company in the restaurant sector, will be in focus when the stock markets open next as the company has informed exchanges that the board members have postponed the discussion regarding the acquisition of a company at the October 23 meeting until the next meeting, which will be held on October 28, 2025.

The stock closed flat on the BSE today, but it has made investors rich by quadrupling their money in just 3 months. The stock rose 0.16 per cent or Rs 0.07 to close at Rs 44.07 on the BSE today. This company has a market cap of Rs 3,072.22 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 322 per cent in the last six months alone, while on a YTD basis, it has gained 365 per cent so far in 2025.

On a yearly basis, the stock has gained over 821 per cent in the last one year, over 1,115 percent in the last three years, and 3,703 percent in the last five years.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Friday amid profit-taking in FMCG and banking shares following a six-day rally and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Snapping its six-day winning streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 344.52 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 84,211.88. During the day, it fell by 599.25 points or 0.70 per cent to 83,957.15.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 96.25 points or 0.37 per cent to 25,795.15 as 34 of its constituents closed lower and 16 with gains.

Profit-taking emerged after a six-day rally, during which key indices soared by around 3 per cent on strong festive demand and foreign fund inflows. Both Sensex and Nifty hit their 52-week highs on Thursday.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled higher.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)