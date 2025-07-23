3 km road link proposed to connect Greater Noida with Noida International Airport - Details here Greater Noida Authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG has instructed officials to accelerate the widening of the 130-metre corridor to meet future demand.

Noida:

Before the operationalisation of the Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, the Greater Noida authority has come up with a proposal that seeks to link the city’s 130-metre-wide road with the 120-metre-wide Yamuna City Road. The proposal intends to improve regional mobility, ensuring seamless connectivity of the city with the greenfield airport in Jewar.

Once the project is completed, the missing stretch that has remained a bottleneck for commuters travelling from Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad to the airport zone will be done away with. The project will ensure that commuters enjoy uninterrupted travel via the 130-metre-wide road.

It is expected that the detailed project report (DPR) will be ready within the next two months. According to officials, the funding share will be finalised following discussions with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) as well as other authorities. Officials have added that a meeting in that regard is expected soon.

Hindustan Times quotes Sumit Yadav, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida Authority, as saying, “This road will boost connectivity and help commuters from Ghaziabad, Noida Extension and Noida to reach Noida International Airport through this new route once the 3-km stretch is built.”

Moreover, officials from the authority’s project department conducted a site inspection on Monday. They evaluated the incomplete segment and also assessed further action that can be taken. It has also been confirmed that coordination with Yeida will be necessary to determine how and when construction can begin.

“We will discuss this issue with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department to take this project to the next stage”, Yadav added.

Anticipating a surge in traffic once the airport becomes operational by the end of 2025, Greater Noida Authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG has instructed officials to accelerate the widening of the 130-metre corridor to meet future demand.