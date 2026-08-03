3 August, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex surges 788 points, Nifty above 24,550 as crude oil falls

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started today's trading session on a strong note amid a sharp decline in crude oil prices following the United States' decision to refrain from launching fresh military strikes on Iran. While the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 788.7 points or 10.09 per cent to start the session at 78,883.34, the Nifty added 189.1 points to open at 24,572.70. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 78,094.64 and the Nifty 50 at 24,383.60. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 123.12 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 33.45 points or 0.38 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,837.07.

From the Sensex pack, Indigo, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Tata Steel were the gainers, with Indigo leading the pack by gaining 3.41 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Maruti, and Titan were among the losers, with Sun Pharma the top loser, down over 0.95 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,288 stocks advancing against 458 stocks declining on the NSE. 99 stocks remained unchanged.

"While supportive derivatives positioning and easing crude oil prices provide a constructive backdrop, event risks—including the RBI's monetary policy decision and geopolitical developments—are likely to keep investors cautious. Against this backdrop, a stock-specific approach, with an emphasis on fundamentally strong companies and disciplined risk management, is likely to remain the preferred strategy," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start today as it opened with a gain of 51 points at 24,499, compared to the previous close of 24,448. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 277.48 crore on July 31, 2026. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,260.37 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian markets traded lower on Monday, with South Korean equities leading the decline, as investors remain cautious despite the pullback in oil prices. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 667.02 points or 1.04 per cent at 63,695 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 24.57 points or 0.13 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red, down 307.51 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the red with a fall of 22.61 points or 0.59 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)