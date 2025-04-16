282% return in 1 year: Shares of this infra company in focus after this update RDB Infrastructure and Power is engaged primarily in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities.

Shares of a smallcap infra company RDB Infrastructure and Power are in focus today as the company has informed exchanges about a land deal. The company said in a filing that it has sold a non-agricultural leasehold land in Surat to Samprati Buildcon Private for a lumpsum consideration of Rs 60,00,00,000.

"The approved slump sale pertains to the sale of the Company’s non-agricultural leasehold land, admeasuring 10667.52 sq. mtrs, carved out from Final Plot No. 98, of Town Planning Scheme No.7 (Anjana), situated within the limits of Surat Municipal Corporation, Taluka Surat City, District Surat," the filing said.

