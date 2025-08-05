270% Return In 2 Years: Stock ends in green even as Sensex drops 300 points - Check details Earlier, the company secured an order worth Rs 23 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project was secured through e-tender process.

Shares of infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd ended the session in the green, even as the benchmark index Sensex fell 308.47 points to settle at 80,710.25. The counter opened in green at Rs 46.28 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 46. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 47.98 amid a spurt in the trading volume. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 63.90 and the 52-week low is Rs 32. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,011 crore.

The action in the stock comes as the company has announced the acquisition of Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Ltd. (Quippo) through a competitive Swiss Challenge bidding procedure.

According to the company, the move results in its official entry into India’s upstream Oil & Gas sector—particularly offshore services—ushering in a new era of growth, diversification, and long-term value creation.

Rs 23 Crore Project From NHAI

Earlier, the company secured an order worth Rs 23 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project was secured through e-tender process.

"Letter of Award (LOA) has been received from NHAI for acting as user fee collection agency at Shrishikalan Fee Plaza at km 193 for rehabilitation and upgradation from km 178.00 to km 215.00 (Kabarai-Banda Section) of NH-76 to 2 lane with paved shoulder on EPC mode in the state of Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a filing.

The value of the awarded project is Rs 22.995 crore.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 270 per cent in two years and a 19.02 per cent return in 1 year. However, it has corrected 13.23 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Stock Market Today

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 308.47 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 80,710.25. During the day, it declined 464.32 points or 0.57 per cent to hit an intraday low of 80,554.40.

