Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the red as momentum cooled after the recent recovery. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 235.35 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 84,093.24, while the Nifty shed 45.25 points to open at 25,839.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 84,328.59 and the Nifty 50 at 25,884.50. The broader indices traded mixed in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 21.86 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index shed 0.56 points or 0.01 per cent, to trade in the red at 9,096.79.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement and Trent were the gainers, with Titan leading the pack, up 2.59 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were among the losers, with TCS down 1.89 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,050 stocks advancing against 799 stocks declining on the NSE. 105 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today, opening down 72.5 points to 25,959.50 from the previous close of 26,032. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers on Friday, i.e. on November 26, with equity purchases of Rs 5,843.33 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) too turned buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 5,630.72 crore.

"The market retains a cautiously positive undertone, supported by sustained FII buying for 12 consecutive sessions and strong DII participation. However, mixed global cues and resistance near key psychological levels may restrict immediate upside. Banking stocks and broader market participation will be important in determining whether the recent consolidation develops into another upward move or extends into a wider trading range," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Asian Markets Today

Asian equities are trading steadily as investors return to artificial intelligence-related stocks after several weeks of volatility. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 972.84 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 58,472 at the time of writing. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 203.12 points or 0.91 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 163.18 points or 3.46 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up 9.88 points or 0.28 per cent.