27 August, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains 103.82 points, Nifty opens above 24,250, BEL jumps 1%

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened in the green amid mixed global cues as easing crude oil prices continue to improve the near-term macro backdrop for domestic equities. While the 30-share BSE Sensex added 103.82 points or 0.13 per cent to start the session at 77,576.76, the Nifty opened with a gain of 69.85 points to 24,277.60. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 77,472.94 and the Nifty 50 at 24,207.75. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 50.47 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 7.51 points or 0.30 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,291.46.

From the Sensex pack, BEL, ICICI Bank, Indigo, Bajaj Finserv and Axis Bank were the gainers, with BEL leading the pack by gaining 1.01 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement were among the losers, with ITC falling over 0.65 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,952 stocks advancing against 1,537 stocks declining on the NSE. 155 stocks remained unchanged.

"Geopolitical developments remain an important variable for markets. U.S. President Donald Trump described the Strait of Hormuz as a "very functioning" waterway despite sporadic rocket and drone activity. While the immediate outlook for energy supplies has improved alongside lower crude prices, the broader geopolitical situation remains unresolved, leaving developments across West Asia central to the outlook for oil prices, the Indian rupee and global risk sentiment," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a flat to negative start today as it opened with a drop of 37 points at 24,359, compared to the previous close of 24,396. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 502.63 crore on August 25, 2026. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 6,425.16 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks traded mixed after Nvidia's latest earnings report beat estimates and US stocks held mostly steady following the latest update on inflation. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 140.84 points or 0.21 per cent at 66,403 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 121.97 points or 0.48 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 125.55 or 1.87 per cent and Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up by 23.47 points or 0.60 per cent.

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