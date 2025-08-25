267% YTD Return: Stock hits upper circuit amid positive momentum in market - Check details According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 2900 per cent in five years. In three years, two years and one year, the stock has delivered a return of 905 per cent, 551 per cent and 663 per cent, respectively.

Mumbai:

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on Monday, August 25, 2025, amid a spurt in volume by more than 6.49 times. The stock opened in the red at Rs 35.68, down from its previous close of Rs 36.41 on the BSE, despite a positive start by benchmark indices. However, it rebounded amid buying and gained five per cent to touch the upper circuit of Rs 38.23. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,652.55 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages.

The scrip has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 5 per cent.

Shares Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 2900 per cent in five years. In three years, two years and one year, the stock has delivered a return of 905 per cent, 551 per cent and 663 per cent, respectively.

The 52-week high of the stock, which was hit on August 5, 2025, is Rs 41.13 and the 52-week low is Rs 4.60.

Stock Market Today

Meanwhile, benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, August 25, 2025, mirroring a rally in global equity markets on hopes of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut and firm buying in IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 194.21 points to 81,501.06 in early trade. It later reached a high of 81,639.11. On the other hand, the 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 79.05 points to 24,949.15.

Among the Sensex firms, IT stocks such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers. However, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Eternal, and ITC were among the laggards.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)