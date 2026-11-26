Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, continued their positive momentum on Thursday amid positive global cues, but the focus will remain on whether this momentum translates into sustained buying after recent volatility. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 363.12 points, or 0.43 per cent, to start the session at 84,301.40, while the Nifty added 53.95 points to open at 25,873.20. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,938.28 and the Nifty 50 at 25,819.25. The broader indices traded in green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 91.04 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 27.41 points or 0.30 per cent, to trade in the green at 9,054.27. From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were the gainers, with Infosys leading the pack, up 2.66 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, UltraTech Cement, M&M and Reliance were among the losers, with UltraTech Cement falling 0.75 per cent. In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,951 stocks advancing against 846 stocks declining on the NSE. 114 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, showed a positive start today, opening up 161 points to 26,086 from the previous close of 25,925. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers on Friday, i.e. on November 20, with equity purchases of Rs 4,479.08 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) too turned buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,018.72 crore.

"The near-term bias remains positive, backed by a firm Gift Nifty indication, consecutive FII inflows and renewed DII participation. Bank Nifty’s strong recovery also reflects improving confidence in banking stocks. However, after the sharp rebound, some consolidation near immediate resistance cannot be ruled out. Sustained follow-through buying and broader participation will be key to extending the recovery," said Deepesh Sarawagi, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Asian Markets Today

Asian equities recovered as stocks on Wall Street closed moderately lower on Wednesday after another punishing pullback in AI stocks lost momentum as the day went on, reversing much of the market's losses. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 748.38 points, or 1.31 per cent, to 57,760 at the time of writing. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 396.99 points or 1.81 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 55.19 points or 1.19 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 1.01 points, or 0.03 per cent.